One more dry day before widespread rain moves in tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures in the 70s again this morning. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday. Today is the first day of Summer and its going to feel like it with highs in the low to mid 90s. We could see a stray shower today as well, but First Alert to more widespread rain for tomorrow.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, some of which could be marginally severe. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.