Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

One more dry day before widespread rain moves in tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures in the 70s again this morning. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday. Today is the first day of Summer and its going to feel like it with highs in the low to mid 90s. We could see a stray shower today as well, but First Alert to more widespread rain for tomorrow.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, some of which could be marginally severe. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Memphis police on the scene of possible shooting on New Allen Rd.
One person dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Memphis
18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Memphis

Latest News

Hot for our first day of summer on Sunday but a cold front will bring rain and cooler...
First Alert Saturday night weather forecast-Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Summer solstice, earths tilt at 23.5 degrees marking the start of summer
Breakdown: What is the summer solstice & why we change seasons
Mostly dry and hot for Sunday followed by rain and storms Monday
First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot & mostly dry for tomorrow followed by rain & storms Monday