Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 38 new cases and no new deaths Sunday morning.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 45 as of Sunday.

There are currently 330 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,498 cases and 1,682 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 671,257 vaccines have been administered with 380,340 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

