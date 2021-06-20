Advertise with WMC
Tracking a cold front that will bring rain & storms Monday

By Sagay Galindo
Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Much hotter today on this first day of summer thanks to all the sunshine and a southerly flow. A cold front that will move through Monday will bring rain and a few storms Monday. There is a low end risk that a storm or two could become severe but the main threat will be heavy rain and gusty wind. The front will allow for drier cooler air to settle into the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain & a few storms likely especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers in the evening, decreasing clouds late. Lows will fall into the lower 60s and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms both days and highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

