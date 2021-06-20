University of Mississippi pavilion gets new name after $10M donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi couple is giving $10 million to University of Mississippi athletics.

Along with the charitable offer, the school’s basketball and event arena has been named for them.

The arena is now called “The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.”

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board approved the name Thursday, said a news release.

John Black is a retired certified public accountant and entrepreneur from Madison.

He and his wife said they’ve been fortunate financially and want to make a gift they could enjoy with their family.

They have three adult children, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, most of whom attended Mississippi.

