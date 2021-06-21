Best Life: How to enjoy the foods you love and count calories

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – An estimated 45 million Americans will make the pledge to lose weight this year, but within two weeks of starting a diet 25 percent will give up on their weight loss goals. Sixty-five percent of those who successfully complete a fad diet will end up gaining all their weight back. But what if you didn’t diet anymore. What if instead, you just slashed a hundred calories out of your day each day?

Cutting calories doesn’t have to leave you hungry.

Want to enjoy the foods you love without feeling guilty? When eating pizza dab the grease floating on top with a napkin. This will reduce the fat as well as 50 calories per slice. Think salads are a healthy option? They can be, but not if they are soaking in high-calorie dressings. Lighten up your leafy greens by mixing ranch or Italian seasonings with plain Greek yogurt. Take off one hundred calories in the process. Instead of putting your breakfast sandwich on a bagel, swap it for an English muffin and trim at least two hundred calories each morning.

Do you use spray oils while cooking? If not make the switch! Liquid oils, even the extra virgin olive oils, clock in at around 120 calories per tablespoon. Use spray oils instead of pouring directly from the bottle. They will easily save you a hundred calories. If you cut two hundred calories a day from your diet and burn three hundred calories a day by exercising, you’d lose about one pound per week. That’s four to five pounds a month, which can really add up to some quick and easy weight loss.

