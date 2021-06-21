A break from the early summer heat on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers are still possible through midnight. Temperatures will fall through the 70s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease by morning. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80 and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and northerly winds at 5 mph. REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.