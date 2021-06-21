City leaders to break ground on new homeless shelter for women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, Memphis city leaders will break ground on a homeless shelter for women.

The Hospitality Hub’s new space will be built on Washington Avenue where the old vehicle inspection station used to be.

Hospitality Hub says the shelter is critical for Memphis as women make up 37 percent of the homeless population but only six percent of beds available for the homeless are designated for women.

This new space will also include rain shelters, a community garden and a fire pit.

