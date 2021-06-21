Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City leaders to break ground on new homeless shelter for women

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, Memphis city leaders will break ground on a homeless shelter for women.

The Hospitality Hub’s new space will be built on Washington Avenue where the old vehicle inspection station used to be.

Hospitality Hub says the shelter is critical for Memphis as women make up 37 percent of the homeless population but only six percent of beds available for the homeless are designated for women.

This new space will also include rain shelters, a community garden and a fire pit.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Money
University of Mississippi pavilion gets new name after $10M donation
(Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)
MPD: Motorcyclist dies in South Memphis crash

Latest News

The pre-K funding debate between school leaders and Shelby County Commission comes weeks after...
County commission set to approve new property tax rate
Last year, St. Jude Heroes—a special group of race participants who raise funds by obtaining...
New courses announced for 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
Juneteenth events underway in Memphis
Juneteenth events underway in Memphis
HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis
HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis