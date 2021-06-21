Convicted felon charged in sexual assault of parole officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon is faced with the possibility of more jail time after he allegedly sexually assaulted a parole officer last week.

Memphis Police Department says 31-year-old Antonio Taylor is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property.

According to investigators, Taylor went to the scene of the assault on South Advantage Drive for a parole check Thursday. An affidavit detailing the events says a struggle began between Taylor and the victim resulting in him holding her at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her repeatedly.

The victim escaped the scene with injuries to her forehead, neck and legs. She also identified Taylor as the suspect involved in the assault.

It was later discovered Taylor drove to the parole check in a stolen vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Taylor previously spent four years behind bars in connection to an aggravated assault in 2009.

