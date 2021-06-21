Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

County commission set to approve new property tax rate

The pre-K funding debate between school leaders and Shelby County Commission comes weeks after...
The pre-K funding debate between school leaders and Shelby County Commission comes weeks after the superintendent told the school board he needs $9 million to keep current pre-K classes in tact.
By Brandon Richard
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are set to take a final vote Monday on a new property tax rate, as they move toward closing out the budget season.

If approved, the vote will amount to a one-cent property tax increase.

Following this year’s county reappraisal, Shelby County’s state-certified tax rate fell from $4.05 to $3.45.

Commissioners approved a plan to raise that rate by one penny to $3.46.

The extra money will pay for youth and adult mental health treatment, which is something a group of non-profits has been pushing for.

Adopting the new tax rate will bring commissioners a step closer to finalizing the county’s $1.4 billion budget.

During committee hearings, commissioners agreed to spend $1.3 million in recurring funding on MATA (Memphis Area Transportation Agency) and restored $2 million to the juvenile detention center.

Commissioners are also set to approve employee bonuses.

Full-time employees will receive $5,000 bonuses and part-time employees will get $1,600 bonuses.

In nonbudget matters, commissioners will also consider new ethics rules to deal with possible conflicts of interest for county officials, including the commissioners themselves.

It comes as one commissioner, Edmund Ford, Jr., faces a criminal investigation after a county investigation found he violated the ethics code by failing to reveal he was selling computers to an agency that won a large county grant in the same year.

Ford has not been charged with a crime and his attorney, Allan Wade, says Ford has never used his position as a county commissioner to enrich himself.

Commissioners will also vote on Shelby County Schools’ record $2.2 billion budget, which is about double what it normally is because of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.

The Shelby County Commission meeting begins at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Memphis police on the scene of possible shooting on New Allen Rd.
One person dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’

Latest News

Last year, St. Jude Heroes—a special group of race participants who raise funds by obtaining...
New courses announced for 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases
Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases