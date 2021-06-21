Crews expect additional equipment delivery for I-40 bridge this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work continues on the I-40 bridge as transportation officials say crews are making “significant progress.”

All weekend long crews were out installing post-tensioning equipment for repairs.

Newly released pictures by the Tennessee Department of Transportation show the JACKS crews will use to help install the permanent plate.

All weekend crews have been offloading and installing the post-tensioning equipment for the I-40 Bridge Repair. Check out these jacks! 🌉👷‍♀️🔶 pic.twitter.com/0iy1gLEjtE — myTDOT (@myTDOT) June 20, 2021

Officials say the delivery of the first plates is expected this week.

The I-40 bridge has been closed to traffic for more than a month; interstate traffic is being diverted to I-55.

