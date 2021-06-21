Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Five Delta State artists to be featured in MMA’s 2021 Mississippi Invitational exhibition

Delta State artists featured in MMA’s 2021 Mississippi Invitational exhibition.
Delta State artists featured in MMA’s 2021 Mississippi Invitational exhibition.(Delta State University)
By Amber Strong
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five Delta State University affiliated-artist are invited to participate in the 2021 Mississippi Invitational exhibition, the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) announced.

The exhibition features recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state.

Three faculty members and one alumnus are among the 42 artists from across the state chosen to compete.

The exhibition will feature works from the following artists: alumnus Lawson King of Indianola, Miss.; Assistant Professor of Art M. Robyn Wall; Visiting Professor of Art in Photography Jesse Ryan Brown; Visiting Digital Media Art Instructor Nathan Pietrykowski; and Delta Center for Culture and Learning Program Manager and Photography Instructor Will Jacks.

This year’s participants were selected by guest curator Danielle Burns-Wilson.

“To be invited to serve as guest curator for the Mississippi Museum of Art’s 2021 Invitational is already an honor, but to do so against the backdrop of all that is happening around us is even more meaningful,” stated Burns-Wilson. “The world has reached an entropic state, seemingly never to return to its once ordered ways, and so I wanted the works in this year’s Invitational to reflect the many voices and experiences of this particular moment. I selected works that create a balance – through materials, media, and processes, as well as perspectives. This exhibition conveys human needs, reimagines our future and liberates thought.”

One artist will be crowned the winner and will pocket $20,000 during an opening reception on August 13.

Artists are eligible to apply for the Jane Crater Hiatt Artist Fellowship—a grant of up to $20,000.

One artist will be crowned the winner and will pocket $20,000 during an opening reception on August 13.

MMA Director Betsy Bradley said, “The might and fortitude of artists has always been an inspiration to me. In the face of all that is contrary, they summon the courage and strength to make something that speaks their truth to other people. And our communities are better for it. The 2021 Mississippi Invitational demonstrates that the power to make something beautiful, to survive, to connect with ideas and with others, can be stronger than the temptation to withdraw.”

This event if free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Money
University of Mississippi pavilion gets new name after $10M donation

Latest News

Shelby County DA, advocates announce new witness relocation program
Shelby County DA, advocates announce new witness relocation program
Antonio Taylor charged in sexual assault
Convicted felon charged in sexual assault of parole officer
Shelby Farms Park receives $25,000 dog park grant
SCS meal distribution program
SCS to start summer bulk meal distribution this week