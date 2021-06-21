Five Delta State artists to be featured in MMA’s 2021 Mississippi Invitational exhibition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five Delta State University affiliated-artist are invited to participate in the 2021 Mississippi Invitational exhibition, the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) announced.

The exhibition features recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state.

Three faculty members and one alumnus are among the 42 artists from across the state chosen to compete.

The exhibition will feature works from the following artists: alumnus Lawson King of Indianola, Miss.; Assistant Professor of Art M. Robyn Wall; Visiting Professor of Art in Photography Jesse Ryan Brown; Visiting Digital Media Art Instructor Nathan Pietrykowski; and Delta Center for Culture and Learning Program Manager and Photography Instructor Will Jacks.

This year’s participants were selected by guest curator Danielle Burns-Wilson.

“To be invited to serve as guest curator for the Mississippi Museum of Art’s 2021 Invitational is already an honor, but to do so against the backdrop of all that is happening around us is even more meaningful,” stated Burns-Wilson. “The world has reached an entropic state, seemingly never to return to its once ordered ways, and so I wanted the works in this year’s Invitational to reflect the many voices and experiences of this particular moment. I selected works that create a balance – through materials, media, and processes, as well as perspectives. This exhibition conveys human needs, reimagines our future and liberates thought.”

One artist will be crowned the winner and will pocket $20,000 during an opening reception on August 13.

Artists are eligible to apply for the Jane Crater Hiatt Artist Fellowship—a grant of up to $20,000.

MMA Director Betsy Bradley said, “The might and fortitude of artists has always been an inspiration to me. In the face of all that is contrary, they summon the courage and strength to make something that speaks their truth to other people. And our communities are better for it. The 2021 Mississippi Invitational demonstrates that the power to make something beautiful, to survive, to connect with ideas and with others, can be stronger than the temptation to withdraw.”

This event if free and open to the public.

