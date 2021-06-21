Memphian George Cates dies after single-engine plane crash

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A prominent Memphian is dead after a single-engine plane crash in Jackson, according to Tom Mopes, the Public Information Officer for Madison Sherriff’s Office.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, the Madison County Fire Department received a call about a plane crash.

Authorities responded and found a single-engine plane with one pilot.

The Commercial Appeal confirmed that the pilot killed was George Cates.

Memphis’ Mayor Jim Strickland shared his condolences to twitter stating, “So sadden by this news. George Cates gave so much to Memphis, including creating a successful business and leading the efforts on the creation of Overton Park.”

So saddened by this news. George Cates gave so much to Memphis, including creating a successful business and leading the efforts on the creation of @overtonpark Conservancy. My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/HE4crl9r9p — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 21, 2021

Congressman Steve Cohen released the following statement after learning of the sudden passing of his friend:

“In George Cates, there was no more engaged leader and advocate for Memphis. George was a good friend and advisor and his loss will be felt throughout our community. His work as founder and board member of the Overton Park Conservancy was typical of the kind of service for which he will be remembered – bringing people together in public places and preserving nature for future generations. I extend my condolences to his wife Bena, his children and grandchildren, and his many friends. His was a very well-lived life.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.