Heavy rain & storms likely Monday

By Brittney Bryant
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning will be mostly dry with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly build in ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms will begin around noon today and continue through this evening. Rain will be likely through late tonight. A few strong storms with damaging winds will be possible this afternoon and evening. It will also feel muggy and hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 80%. High: 86 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers in the evening, decreasing clouds overnight. Low: 62 degrees. Winds: North at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70.

