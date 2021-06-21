Advertise with WMC
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

