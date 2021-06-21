Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MATA: Trolley operations paused due to line break

(WMC Action News 5)
By Amber Strong
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Trolley operations in Downtown, Memphis are temporarily paused, according to Memphis Area Transit Authority.

MATA said a tractor trailer damaged the lines that control the trolley at Second and Poplar resulting in 100 feet of lines coming down from the Convention center area to the transit center.

Crews estimate it will take two hours to repair.

Trolley traffic will remain closed until the repairs are finished.

Memphis police were requested to help with traffic as the shutdown is near the I-40 bridge.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Money
University of Mississippi pavilion gets new name after $10M donation

Latest News

Brittney Bryant and Al Roker
ROKERTHON: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant featured in Al Roker’s record-breaking forecast
MPD: 1 shot, critically wounded in Frayser shooting
Alex Derrick is charged with first-degree murder.
Mother identifies her own son as shooter in June homicide
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks on outdoor recreation
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks on outdoor recreation