MATA: Trolley operations paused due to line break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Trolley operations in Downtown, Memphis are temporarily paused, according to Memphis Area Transit Authority.

MATA said a tractor trailer damaged the lines that control the trolley at Second and Poplar resulting in 100 feet of lines coming down from the Convention center area to the transit center.

Crews estimate it will take two hours to repair.

Trolley traffic will remain closed until the repairs are finished.

Memphis police were requested to help with traffic as the shutdown is near the I-40 bridge.

