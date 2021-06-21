Advertise with WMC
Memphis Grizzlies to compete in 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League

By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 39 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will compete in the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League.

The summer league is a four-team, six game round-robin showcase that will be held August 3, 4, and 6 at Vivint Arena. The summer league showcases rookies selected in the 2021 NBA draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents, and athletes competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters.

The Grizzlies will join the San Antonio Spurs and two squads from the Utah Jazz. Each team will play three games as part of daily doubleheaders Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6 p.m. CT and 8 p.m. CT.

Broadcasting details and team rosters will be announced at a later date.

The Grizzlies will also play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas August 8 through August 17.

