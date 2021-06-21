Advertise with WMC
Mother identifies her own son as shooter in June homicide

Alex Derrick is charged with first-degree murder.
Alex Derrick is charged with first-degree murder.(MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after his mother identified him as the shooter in a homicide case, according to the Memphis Police Department.

On Friday, June 11, officers were called to the Deluxe Inn at Jackson Ave. for reports of gunfire.

One woman was found shot to death in a hotel room on the first floor, police said.

Upon investigation, witnesses identified Alex Derrick as the shooter on surveillance video.

His mother told Memphis Police that her son confessed the murder to her.

Alex Derrick is charged with first-degree murder, according to the affidavit.

