MPD: 1 shot, critically wounded in Frayser shooting

By Amber Strong
Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said a suspect is on the run after firing shots in Frayser.

Around 11:37 a.m., officers were called to the area of N. Watkins near Appletree Apartments for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Memphis Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.

