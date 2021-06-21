MPD: 1 shot, critically wounded in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said a suspect is on the run after firing shots in Frayser.
Around 11:37 a.m., officers were called to the area of N. Watkins near Appletree Apartments for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Memphis Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.
