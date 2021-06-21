New courses announced for 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital unveiled the new courses for the 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

According to organizers, participants will continue to run through the heart of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital campus, while adding in Memphis landmarks, cheer stations, and more to keep spirits and energy high on race day.

Marathon, half-marathon, and 10k runners will share a route until race participants running a shorter distance split off for their finish lines. The new courses will have fewer hills and turns and will also be more spectator friendly.

Start times for each race have also changed. For more information about the event and registration, click here.

