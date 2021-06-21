ROKERTHON: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant featured in Al Roker’s record-breaking forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s Al Roker marked the first full day of summer by setting the record for the World’s Longest Online Weather Reporting Video Relay, and he did it with the help of more than 50 meteorologist across the United States.

ROKERTHON featured forecasts from meteorologists across the country including right here in Memphis. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant, who you see every weekday morning on WMC Action News 5, delivered a forecast for the Mid-South live from Shelby Farms Park.

Watch Brittney’s forecast above and click here to read more about the record-setting forecast.

