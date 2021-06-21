Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

ROKERTHON: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant featured in Al Roker’s record-breaking forecast

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s Al Roker marked the first full day of summer by setting the record for the World’s Longest Online Weather Reporting Video Relay, and he did it with the help of more than 50 meteorologist across the United States.

ROKERTHON featured forecasts from meteorologists across the country including right here in Memphis. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant, who you see every weekday morning on WMC Action News 5, delivered a forecast for the Mid-South live from Shelby Farms Park.

Watch Brittney’s forecast above and click here to read more about the record-setting forecast.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
Money
University of Mississippi pavilion gets new name after $10M donation

Latest News

Generators can be very dangerous if not used properly.
Breakdown: Why hurricanes can bring a threat of carbon monoxide
Brittney Bryant and Al Roker
ROKERTHON: WMC's Brittney Bryant appears in Al Roker's record-breaking attempt at longest forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Heavy rain & storms likely Monday
bb
Brittney Bryant's Monday Mid-South Weather June 21, 2021