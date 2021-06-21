Scattered showers and storms through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Scattered showers and storms will continue through this evening but a few showers could linger in the overnight. A few strong storms with damaging winds will be possible this afternoon and evening. It will also feel muggy and hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s. Tomorrow low humidity and much cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Showers in the evening, decreasing clouds overnight, lows will fall inot the lower 60s and northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A few coulds to start then becoming mostly sunny with highs near 80 and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and northerly winds at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70.

