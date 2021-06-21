SCS to start summer bulk meal distribution this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says it will start distributing bulk meals to SCS families with children aged 18 and under.
The summer meal distribution will kick off Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continue weekly.
Families can pick up meals at one of the locations below:
- Central High School
- Douglass High School
- Raleigh Egypt High School
- Kirby High Schoo
- Cordova High School
- Westwood High School
- Oakhaven High School
- Ridgeway High School
- Melrose High School
Families will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches until the end of the program on July 22.
