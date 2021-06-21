Advertise with WMC
SCS to start summer bulk meal distribution this week

SCS meal distribution program
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says it will start distributing bulk meals to SCS families with children aged 18 and under.

The summer meal distribution will kick off Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continue weekly.

Families can pick up meals at one of the locations below:

  • Central High School
  • Douglass High School
  • Raleigh Egypt High School
  • Kirby High Schoo
  • Cordova High School
  • Westwood High School
  • Oakhaven High School
  • Ridgeway High School
  • Melrose High School

Families will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches until the end of the program on July 22.

