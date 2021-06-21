SCS to start summer bulk meal distribution this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says it will start distributing bulk meals to SCS families with children aged 18 and under.

The summer meal distribution will kick off Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continue weekly.

Families can pick up meals at one of the locations below:

Central High School

Douglass High School

Raleigh Egypt High School

Kirby High Schoo

Cordova High School

Westwood High School

Oakhaven High School

Ridgeway High School

Melrose High School

Families will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches until the end of the program on July 22.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.