Shelby Farms Park receives $25,000 dog park grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby Farms Park Conservancy recently received a $25,000 grant to build and enhance its dog park in the city.

Community members and applicants were given an opportunity to show how much they wanted to receive a Dog Park Dash grant through social media posts using the hashtag #dogparkdash.

The grant will be used to upgrade Shelby Farms Park’s 100 acre Outback Off-Leash Dog Park, one of the largest urban parks in the country.

This program was established in 2018 with the intent of making Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America.

Dog Park Dash will service more than one hundred communities across the state of Tennessee, the release said.

