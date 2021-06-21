Advertise with WMC
Shelby County DA, advocates announce details of new victim-witness relocation plan

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a new plan to relocate victims and witnesses while criminal cases are pending.

Weirich held a news conference at Greater Imani Chruch Cathedral of Faith where Dr. Bill Adkins, a longtime victims’ advocate, is senior pastor and founder.

Earlier this year, Adkins said he believed victims and witnesses would be more likely to testify if they could relocate during a trial and be out of reach of those trying to intimidate them.

“If people are crippled by fear, they’re unable to take action,” said Weirich.

Law enforcement, non-profits, churches and criminal justice advocates have been working on the program for several months. The plan, called 901 Witness Relocation and Assistance Program -- is still in development, but an account has been established with the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.

Adkins’ church donated $10,000 to get the fund started. He and other organizers are asking for donations from businesses and churches to fund the program.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis also attended the news conference along with Deputy Chief Don Crowe, Lt. Therman Richardson, Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr., MSCC president Bill Gibbons and CrimeStoppers executive director E. Winslow “Buddy” Chapman.

