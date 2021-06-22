2 people die in vehicle crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead following a vehicle crash in Memphis Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at Millbranch and E. Raines Road.

According to Memphis police, one vehicle overturned. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

North and southbound traffic on Millbranch is temporarily shut down.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.