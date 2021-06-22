2 people die in vehicle crash in Memphis
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead following a vehicle crash in Memphis Tuesday evening.
The accident happened at Millbranch and E. Raines Road.
According to Memphis police, one vehicle overturned. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
North and southbound traffic on Millbranch is temporarily shut down.
