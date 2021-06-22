The Beach Boys to appear at the Soundstage at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - America’s award winning band, The Beach Boys are making their way to Memphis for the performance of a lifetime.

The group will hit the stage July 29 at the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis.

The Beach Boys’ are famous for their first hit, “Surfin” which was released in 1961, “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. at www.gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606.

Fans can purchase presale tickets on June 23 at 10:00 a.m. by signing up for LiveFeed, Graceland Live’s exclusive newsletter.

Full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

July 8 – HARDY

July 29 – The Beach Boys - NEW

August 6 - BlackBerry Smoke’s Spirit of the South Tour with Special Guests The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers

August 25 – Cheap Trick

September 24 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

October 1 – The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

October 7 – Jelly Roll

October 9 – Greg Gutfeld

October 16 - Tommy Emmanuel

October 22 – Trey Kennedy – The Are You For Real Tour?

October 28 – Chris Lane

November 13 - The Simon and Garfunkel Story

February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

Full details about Graceland Live, including upcoming shows and promotions, are available online at GracelandLive.com.

