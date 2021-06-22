The break from the muggy weather won’t last long

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80 and winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind will be east at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, muggy and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Rain chance is low on Saturday but a little higher on Sunday. The area with the highest chance to see rain will be northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: More scattered showers or storms are possible as a front lingers nearby Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.