Cooler, drier air moving into the Mid-South today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are lingering this morning, but the rain has moved out with the cold front. Thankfully, clouds will gradually clear over the next few hours and it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Behind the front, cooler air moved in overnight so temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average for mid-June. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with low humidity. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 50s to lower 60s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will remain abnormally low on Wednesday. It will be a beautiful day with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week and humidity will tick back up on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The rest of the work week will be mostly dry with just a stray shower possible on Friday afternoon. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s by Thursday night.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. It will not be a wash-out, but you should plan for a passing storm in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

