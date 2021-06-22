Family files a lawsuit against Scooties store owner and employee for killing customer who attempted to shoplift

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family is taking legal action against the owner and employee of Scooties One Stop convenience store for killing a customer who attempted to shoplift.

Tuesday the family’s attorney shared that the weapon employee Robert Buie used to shoot and kill Christopher Nettles was provided to him by his employer.

“What is going on is people are giving the death penalty for shoplifters,” Howard Manis, the attorney representing Nettles’ family said.

The family of 36-year-old Christopher Nettles has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the store and property owner of Scooties One Stop, as well as the employee who is accused of shooting Nettles.

Robert Buie is the employee named in the lawsuit.

He is charged with second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

“What is especially aggravating and difficult to fathom in this case is that Robert Buie is a convicted felon. Robert Buie under the state laws of Tennessee is not allowed to possess a weapon,” Manis said.

The incident happened on May 16th at the convenience store. According to the affidavit Buie was the store security guard on duty when Nettles attempted to run out of the store with $100 worth of merchandise, but the door was locked by the owners son.

According to Buie, Nettles was not complying with his commands. When Nettles began walking towards him, that’s when Buie said he shot the man, who later died in the hospital.

Nettles is survived by his wife and five kids, the youngest just 5-years-old.

Howard Manis, the attorney representing Nettles’ family says during the preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, they learned why Buie had a gun.

“We learned today at the preliminary hearing that the weapon he possessed and used to kill Christopher Nettles was provided to him by his employer,” Manis said.

The lawsuit states the store owners, “knew, or with reasonable diligence should have known, that Robert Buie was a convicted felon who unlawfully maintained and stores a weapon on the premises…”

Manis says this is not the first time they handled a case like this and says people need to stop taking the law into their own hands.

“Shoplifting is a class A misdemeanor in the state of Tennessee, it carries a maximum punishment of 11 months and 29 days in jail,” Manis said.

When asking Manis what he had to say about Nettles shoplifting he said this lawsuit is not about that, it’s about people taking the law into their own hands.

I also reached out to the owners of Scooties regarding this incident, their lawyer id they will not be commenting on the incident or lawsuit at this time.

