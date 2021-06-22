Family of man killed near UofM convenience store files lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by a convenience store employee is filing a lawsuit, according to The Cochran Firm.

Christopher Nettles died May 16, 2020 in Scootie’s One Stop convenience store near the University of Memphis after he allegedly attempted to steal $100 worth of merchandise.

According to reports, a store employee locked the front door and Nettles was shot and killed by Robert Buie, a store security guard.

Buie, a convicted felon, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a weapon, officials say.

The complaint states that Buie acted recklessly, with malice and gross negligence for which the store owners are responsible because they should have known that he wasn’t authorized to carry a firearm as a convicted felon.

The complaint further alleges that the store owner nor Buie sought medial attention for the victim after he was shot in the chest.

