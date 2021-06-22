First Lady Jill Biden expected to arrive in Jackson Tuesday afternoon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - First Lady of the United States Jill Biden is expected to arrive in Jackson on Tuesday afternoon as part of an effort to help encourage people across the country to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

So far, more than 70 percent of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccination, according to the Associated Press.

However, the nation has fallen short of achieving President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of Americans fully vaccinated by July 4, the AP reported.

In Mississippi, about a third of residents are fully vaccinated, with another 1,076,034 people having received the first dose, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“These trips are part of the administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus,” according to a news release from the Office of the First Lady.

Biden’s visits are also designed to “highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.”

Gov. Tate Reeves says he welcomes Biden to the state and touts Mississippi as being “one of the very first states in America to offer all Mississippians access to a vaccine.

“To date, we have administered 1.99 million doses. We only have 90 of our fellow Mississippians hospitalized - down from 1,444 - and are reporting only 67 total new cases today - down from a peak of over 3,000,” he said. on Twitter.

Like Biden, the governor reiterated that the vaccines are safe and effective and are “an important part of our path beyond COVID and we welcome the First Lady of the United States, or anyone else, to help spread that message.”

The First Lady is expected to arrive at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport around 2 p.m. At 2:45, she will be joined by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Congressman Bennie Thompson as the three tour a vaccination site at Jackson State University.

After leaving Jackson, Biden will fly to Nashville, where she will tour a “pop-up vaccination site” at Ole Smoky Distillery. She will be joined there by Country singer Brad Paisley.

