First Lady Jill Biden to visit the South for nationwide push in vaccinations

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Tennessee and Mississippi to encourage folks to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Biden will be stopping in both Jackson, Mississippi and Nashville as a part of the Biden Administration’s push to get more people vaccinated.

On Tuesday afternoon, she is scheduled to visit Jackson State University’s vaccination site on the university campus.

Right now, only about 35% of Mississippians are vaccinated. The state is last when it comes to vaccination rates in the country.

Jackson’s mayor hopes the First Lady’s visit reenergizes folks and encourages them to get their shot.

Country music star Brad Paisley will join her for a pop-up vaccination event at Ole Smokey Distillery in Nashville later in the day.

The owners of the distillery said they were honored to get the call this past Friday that she would be stopping by.

They’ve been busy preparing for her arrival.

Right now Tennessee also ranks among the bottom states when it comes to vaccination rates. Just over 36 percent of people in the Volunteer State are completely vaccinated.

