Former Houston High star sends Vanderbilt to losers bracket at CWS

North Carolina State's Terrell Tatum, right center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a...
North Carolina State's Terrell Tatum, right center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series, Monday, June 21, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Vanderbilt Commodores are the defending champions of the College World Series. But, they come up Monday night in a winner’s bracket game against a North Carolina State Wolfpack team. 

Vandy’s Zach Leiter, son of Former Major League Al Leiter, was mowing them down with nine strikeouts through five innings. 

Then Former Houston High Star Terrell Tatum comes to the plate, and the junior from Collierville lights Leiter up with a solo home run and a rocket shot out of here in a hurry to right field.

That makes Tatum’s 12th homer of the season.

That’s all the Wolfpack needs.

NC State sends Vandy to the loser’s bracket shutting out the Commodores 1-nothing.

