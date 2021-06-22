Former Houston High star sends Vanderbilt to losers bracket at CWS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Vanderbilt Commodores are the defending champions of the College World Series. But, they come up Monday night in a winner’s bracket game against a North Carolina State Wolfpack team.

Vandy’s Zach Leiter, son of Former Major League Al Leiter, was mowing them down with nine strikeouts through five innings.

Then Former Houston High Star Terrell Tatum comes to the plate, and the junior from Collierville lights Leiter up with a solo home run and a rocket shot out of here in a hurry to right field.

That makes Tatum’s 12th homer of the season.

That’s all the Wolfpack needs.

NC State sends Vandy to the loser’s bracket shutting out the Commodores 1-nothing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.