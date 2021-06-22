Kroger Delta Division hosting hiring fair block party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger is hosting a Summer Hiring Fair Block Party Wednesday to fill up a few positions at the Kroger Delta Division Logistics Center.

Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free food and music.

Kroger says open positions include warehouse case selectors and drivers.

Anyone interested in applying for a job can visit jobs.kroger.com. Applicants should search for either position or search the zip code 38141.

Kroger asks that applicants should be sure to apply for a position before attending the hiring fair.

