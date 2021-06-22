Advertise with WMC
Madison Co. officials searching for escaped inmate

According to MCSO, Jacob Oliver escaped prison Wednesday.
By Amber Strong
Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for an inmate who escaped prison.

Jacob Oliver, 27, walked away from a litter crew in the Lester’s Chapel and Old Pinson Road area around 10:08 a.m. Wednesday.

He was arrested and sentenced to jail on misdemeanor charges.

If you know of Oliver’s whereabouts, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s office at 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers 424-8477.

