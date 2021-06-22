Malco Theatres celebrating #CinemaWeek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is celebrating #CinemaWeek this week, an inaugural event to encourage more people to go to the movies.

The six-day nationwide event will include both company-wide and individual activities at area theatres including:

Marquee Rewards members can earn Double Loyalty Points on ticket and concession purchases from June 21-June 27

Sneaks of Werewolves Within on June 23 at the Collierville Cinema Grill, Ridgeway Cinema Grill, Grandview Cinema & IMAX and Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX

Special Double Feature Screenings of A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place Part II on June 23 at select locations

Advance Shows of F9: The Fast Saga (including IMAX & MXT screens) on June 24 at most locations

Complimentary Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn with purchase of a large popcorn (at participating locations, while supplies last)

In-theatre giveaways & social media prizing

Malco says it hopes the first-ever event will help preserve the culture of going to the movies.

