Malco Theatres celebrating #CinemaWeek

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is celebrating #CinemaWeek this week, an inaugural event to encourage more people to go to the movies.

The six-day nationwide event will include both company-wide and individual activities at area theatres including:

  • Marquee Rewards members can earn Double Loyalty Points on ticket and concession purchases from June 21-June 27
  • Sneaks of Werewolves Within on June 23 at the Collierville Cinema Grill, Ridgeway Cinema Grill, Grandview Cinema & IMAX and Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX
  • Special Double Feature Screenings of A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place Part II on June 23 at select locations
  • Advance Shows of F9: The Fast Saga (including IMAX & MXT screens) on June 24 at most locations
  • Complimentary Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn with purchase of a large popcorn (at participating locations, while supplies last)
  • In-theatre giveaways & social media prizing

Malco says it hopes the first-ever event will help preserve the culture of going to the movies.

