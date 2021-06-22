Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.(Source: Tulare County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The sheriff’s office in Tulare County, California, arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company requested police investigate the theft last week after the company realized the pistachios were missing.

Investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered a tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had moved from a trucking lot in Delano to another lot nearby.

Detectives found the pistachios were being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags and being re-sold.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company got the remaining pistachios back.

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
George Cates
Memphian George Cates dies after single-engine plane crash
Man in critical condition after wounded in Memphis
Man in critical condition after wounded in Memphis
Scene of serious crash on Jackson Ave.
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured after serious crash on Jackson Ave.
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells

Latest News

First lady Dr. Jill Biden departs Yeager Airport late Thursday afternoon after a full schedule...
First Lady Jill Biden visits the South for nationwide push in vaccinations
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Kim’s sister derides US official, dismisses chances for talks
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown