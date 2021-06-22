Memphis homebound vaccination program will wind down by end of July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A program getting ready to wrap up has served more than 2,000 of Shelby County’s most vulnerable. Memphis’ homebound vaccination program sends paramedics out to homes to give the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are unable to leave their homes.

Memphis Fire paramedics are used to responding to 911 calls. However, a group of them, for the last three months, have been making another kind of house call.

“What we’ve been doing since March is going out door to door and vaccinating those people who we’ve identified as being homebound, giving them the shot and in many cases going back three weeks later and giving them that second shot,” MFD Healthcare Navigator Manager Kevin Spratlin said.

Memphis Fire Department’s Healthcare Navigators were tasked with taking on the city’s homebound vaccination program. So far, more than 2,000 homebound residents have made an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine with about 1,900 of those appointments being completed.

Nora Dent of Southwest Memphis made one of those appointments.

“They set me up with the Fire Department to get the shot and I was like ‘yes’,” Dent said.

Dent and those who live with her received their second shot Tuesday. Two MFD personnel were completing appointments in the 38109 zip code Tuesday and allowed WMC Action News 5 to follow along.

Spratlin said the vaccination teams are a group of two paramedics and at its peak they were running six cars a day, six hours a day, six days a week. Now, the program runs two cars every day.

“I was trying to figure out how I was going to get to a place to get a shot because it was hard for me because I’m disabled,” Dent said.

The healthcare navigators said the program is for those truly homebound. At times, they said they have arrived at a home for a homebound appointment, but the person they were supposed to see was not home.

If you’re able to leave your house, but may have trouble getting to a vaccination site, the City of Memphis has set up transportation options and community pods to make it easier.

The city plans to wind the homebound program down by the end of July, and wants to make sure in the final days of the program the vaccinations are going to those they are intended for.

“It’s very important we only vaccinate those homebound and can’t leave,” Spratlin said.

“I realized I’m at high risk, I have several things going on with me health wise and I really needed the help,” Dent said.

To make an appointments for a homebound resident click here or call 901-222-SHOT.

