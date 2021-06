MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department says one person is hurt after a house fire in South Memphis.

The fire broke out at a home on Majuba Avenue near Kansas Street. The victim is now in the hospital but their condition is unclear.

MFD says no firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

Firefighters are investigating the incident to determine how the fire started.

