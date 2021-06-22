Advertise with WMC
Mississippi man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to young girl

Paul Webb, 48, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.(Oxford Police Department)
By Amber Strong
Updated: 57 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A 48-year-old Mississippi man is facing charges after officials with the Oxford Police Department said he had an inappropriate relationship with a young girl.

According to the report, Paul Webb was arrested and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

The investigation into Webb began when police received a tip that he was exchanging sexual messages with a child.

Webb is in jail with a $25,000 bond, police say.

