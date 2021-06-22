MSDH to offer free help to cancer survivors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is now focused on lending a helping hand to cancer survivors.

The state’s comprehensive Cancer Control Program is now offering free personal health coaching to those who have battled the disease.

The 12-week health coaching program is intended to benefit those who have completed their primary cancer therapy with a focus on life and health beyond treatment through one on one support.

For more information about Mississippi’s Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/cancer or call 601-206-1559.

