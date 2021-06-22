New program launches in Memphis to protect crime victims and witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new program in Memphis to help solve more crimes called 901 WRAP: The Witness Relocation and Assistance Program.

With a 40 percent unsolved homicide rate, police and prosecutors say they need more witnesses to come forward.

901 WRAP is designed to make witnesses and crime victims feel safe enough to testify by providing them with new housing and basic supplies.

“For victims and witnesses to stand up and think, if you gun totter, think you’re going to scare me from coming to court, you got another thing coming. I’m going to be there, I’m going to raise my right hand, and I’m going to tell the truth,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

”We’re going to provide programs of assistance to help them to get that better start to make things uncomplicated in their life. We’re going to help these people that are willing to help us. People that are willing to testify in our courts deserve our support,” said Pastor Bill Adkins of Greater Imani Church.

Adkins and his church donated the first $10,000 to the program. You can donate by going to the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission website.

