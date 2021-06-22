New training center could lead to more high-paying jobs in Marshall County

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - A focus on skills training in North Mississippi could lead to some high-paying jobs for locals.

Gov. Tate Reeves was in North Mississippi on Monday for the official grand opening of the Marshall County Workforce Training Center in Byhalia.

The training center provides students with hands-on training in a variety of areas.

“We’ll be able to provide workforce training here, training in things like computer skills, adult education, welding training, residential electrical, industrial electrical, and just a whole host of other types of flexible training programs for the citizens and the businesses and industries here,” said Michael Heindl, president of Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The college is one of the major partners behind the training center.

Reeves says the training center will play a vital role in the region’s future.

“It’s incredibly important that we invest in our people here in North Mississippi and this workforce training center is going to do exactly that,” Reeves said. “It’s going to help train the workers for the jobs of the next 50 years.”

The training center is located near Marshall County’s three industrial parks, which have lured big names such as Amazon and Nike to North Mississippi.

The growth shows no signs of slowing down.

In April, Amazon announced plans to build a second fulfillment center in Marshall County at the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park.

Amazon said it will create “hundreds” of jobs.

The Marshall County Industrial Development Authority said more than 1,200 people were already employed at Amazon’s first facility last quarter.

“We’re very excited to be located right in the center of where all of the action is for all of these companies,” said Heindl.

For more information about the programs offered at the training center, visit https://www.northwestms.edu/

