A nice break from the summer heat and humidity, but it will be back soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the Ohio Valley is ushering cool, dry air in the the Mid-South giving us a break from the hot and humid weather that is typically in place this time of year. Enjoy the break because the heat and humidity will be back before the week is over followed by an unsettled pattern that will bring more rain to the area.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light east wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.