One person dies in crash with tractor-trailer truck in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Bartlett Monday.

Bartlett police say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Yale Road and Altruria Road.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital where they later died. There is no word on the condition of the tractor-trailer driver.

Bartlett Police say no charges have been filed.

