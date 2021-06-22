Advertise with WMC
Police: Man goes to Save-A-Lot after being shot by group of women

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Officers were called to Save-A-Lot near South Third for a shooting around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A man came into the store yelling that he was shot by a group of women who fled the scene in a small white sedan, police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

