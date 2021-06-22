Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Property rate tax increase proposal fails in Shelby County

By Kelli Cook
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attempt at a penny property tax hike failed at the Shelby County Commission meeting Monday night.

There was a lot of back and forth by commissioners in the marathon county commission meeting. There was even an attempt to delay the vote until the next commission meeting.

Commissioners voted Monday to set the the overall property tax rate at $3.45.

Following this year’s county reappraisal, Shelby County’s state-certified tax rate fell from $4.05 to $3.45. Commissioners were considering raising the rate by a penny to $3.46

The extra money would pay for youth and adult mental health treatment, which is something local non-profits have been pushing for.

Commissioners decided against the tax increase, but the commission did agree that funding mental health treatment should be a priority.

Commissioners moved $2.29 million out of the operating budget to the Division of Community Services to pay for mental health services. Out of nine commissioners that were present, Commissioner Van Turner was the only ‘no’ vote.

“There is no recurring funds to support this year after year, so we’ll have the mental health in it for this budget, but for next year’s budget where is the revenue coming from,” said Turner.

Turner announced immediately after the vote that he intends to start over with three additional readings to set the property tax rate at $3.46.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Money
University of Mississippi pavilion gets new name after $10M donation

Latest News

One person dies in crash with tractor-trailer truck in Bartlett
George Cates
Civic leader George Cates leaves behind long legacy in Memphis after killed in plane crash
Memphian George Cates dies after single-engine plane crash
Memphian George Cates dies after single-engine plane crash
WIC changes in Mississippi could create new food insecurity
WIC changes in Mississippi could create new food insecurity