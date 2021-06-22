Property rate tax increase proposal fails in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attempt at a penny property tax hike failed at the Shelby County Commission meeting Monday night.

There was a lot of back and forth by commissioners in the marathon county commission meeting. There was even an attempt to delay the vote until the next commission meeting.

Commissioners voted Monday to set the the overall property tax rate at $3.45.

Following this year’s county reappraisal, Shelby County’s state-certified tax rate fell from $4.05 to $3.45. Commissioners were considering raising the rate by a penny to $3.46

The extra money would pay for youth and adult mental health treatment, which is something local non-profits have been pushing for.

Commissioners decided against the tax increase, but the commission did agree that funding mental health treatment should be a priority.

Commissioners moved $2.29 million out of the operating budget to the Division of Community Services to pay for mental health services. Out of nine commissioners that were present, Commissioner Van Turner was the only ‘no’ vote.

“There is no recurring funds to support this year after year, so we’ll have the mental health in it for this budget, but for next year’s budget where is the revenue coming from,” said Turner.

Turner announced immediately after the vote that he intends to start over with three additional readings to set the property tax rate at $3.46.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.