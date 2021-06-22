Shelby County Health Department reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 14 new cases across the county Tuesday morning.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 44 as of Tuesday.

There are currently 322 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,643 cases and 1,688 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 673,804 vaccines have been administered with 381,373 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

