Shelby County health deputy director to lead COVID-19 response in N.C.

David Sweat, Shelby County chief of epidemiology
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the leading COVID-19 task force members at the Shelby County Health Department is hanging up his hat and trading it in for a position in North Carolina.

SCHD Deputy Director David Sweat is accepting a leadership position with the Mecklenburg County Health Department as division director and leader of their COVID-19 response.

Sweat has been at the forefront of the county’s weekly joint task force briefings and health directive announcements since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department says Sweat will leave his position in Shelby County on June 30.

