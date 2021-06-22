TDOT sends phase 2 design plan of 1-40 bridge to contractor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work on the I-40 bridge continues.

The bridge has been shut down for nearly six weeks.

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) posted a video of crews cutting the phase one plate that was installed. Throughout this week, inspections, weld testing, and routine maintenance will go on.

6-21-2021

Significant progress is being made on the I-40 bridge. Within the last hour the fractured member was removed. #progress #i40msriverbridge pic.twitter.com/SLBm34ZdKi — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) June 21, 2021

Design plans for phase two were given to the contractor over the weekend. The next step will be to get the plates, bolts, and other materials for phase two

TDOT expects to release more information on that timeline later this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.