TDOT sends phase 2 design plan of 1-40 bridge to contractor((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work on the I-40 bridge continues.

The bridge has been shut down for nearly six weeks.

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) posted a video of crews cutting the phase one plate that was installed. Throughout this week, inspections, weld testing, and routine maintenance will go on.

Design plans for phase two were given to the contractor over the weekend. The next step will be to get the plates, bolts, and other materials for phase two

TDOT expects to release more information on that timeline later this week.

